Everything Congress SHOULD HAVE Asked Fauci About COVID-19
227 views • 11 months ago

Glenn Beck


June 3, 2024


With Dr. Fauci testifying before a House subcommittee on the origins of COVID-19, many thought he would finally be asked the tough questions: Why did he lie about gain-of-function research? Why did he try to cover up all the chatter among scientists that the virus DID come from a lab — and that American taxpayers funded these "Frankenstein" experiments? Did he know that the U.S. government cut a deal with Moderna on vaccines right before the pandemic? Glenn laid out the entire COVID-19 cover-up timeline nearly 3 years ago on a massive chalkboard. Will ANY of this be brought up in Congress?


Watch Glenn's FULL "Crimes or Cover-Up" special HERE:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91Ib5...


Discover what has been uncovered since then in the new BlazeTV documentary, "The Coverup," HERE: https://get.blazetv.com/glenn/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSvCigUUNPg

Keywords
liesresearchcongresslabus governmentcover upvirusglenn beckoriginsmodernacovidgain of functiondr faucibefore pandemicfrankenstein experimentscut a dealvaccine arms race
