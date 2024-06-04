Everything Congress SHOULD HAVE Asked Fauci About COVID-19

Glenn Beck





June 3, 2024





With Dr. Fauci testifying before a House subcommittee on the origins of COVID-19, many thought he would finally be asked the tough questions: Why did he lie about gain-of-function research? Why did he try to cover up all the chatter among scientists that the virus DID come from a lab — and that American taxpayers funded these "Frankenstein" experiments? Did he know that the U.S. government cut a deal with Moderna on vaccines right before the pandemic? Glenn laid out the entire COVID-19 cover-up timeline nearly 3 years ago on a massive chalkboard. Will ANY of this be brought up in Congress?





Watch Glenn's FULL "Crimes or Cover-Up" special HERE:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=91Ib5...





Discover what has been uncovered since then in the new BlazeTV documentary, "The Coverup," HERE: https://get.blazetv.com/glenn/





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJEs_v0JB-6jWb8lIy9Xw

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xSvCigUUNPg