Blue Grass Classic Open Stock Dog Trial, Shepherding competition

Blue Grass Classic Stockdog Trialhttp://www.bluegrassclassicsdt.org

Open Date:

Wed, May 17, 2023

Close Date:

Sun, May 21, 2023





Add this event to your itinerary.

Description:

The Bluegrass Classic Sheepdog Trial is free to come and watch. On Saturday and Sunday there will be an announcer to provide commentary on what you are seeing on the field. Bring your lawn chairs and enjoy the shade under large tents. Food and shopping are avaialble on the grounds. Make a day of it for the whole family! This competition is one of the longest-running and most prestigious trials in the country. The trial typically draws top handlers from across the USA and Canada, as well as hundreds of local spectators. The Bluegrass Classic dates from the early 1960s, and was held for many years at Walnut Hall Farm. It has been a favorite event at the Kentucky Horse Park and then in Masterson Station Park in recent years. This event involves fabulous opportunities for photography involving dogs, sheep, people, and horses; all in the picturesque setting of Masterson Station Park. It is a non-profit event and we appreciate all forms of publicity that will make the community aware of the opportunity to watch these wonderful dogs at work.





Location:

Masterson Station Park

3051 Leestown Road

Lexington, KY 40511