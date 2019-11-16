Fasoracetam 🇯🇵 The "Used Panties Vending Machine" of Racetams

This molecule of Japanese origin is the "used panties vending machine" of Racetams - a category of smart drugs. Fasoracetam is another example of irresponsible misrepresentation online of drugs that lay consumers really shouldn't be using. While the internet can inform us of very helpful drugs like Piracetam, it also informs the masses about drugs like Fasoracetam that don't belong outside of the laboratory.

I'm not desperate enough for cognitive enhancement to spend my money on it.





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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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