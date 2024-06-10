In Germany the right-wing AfD party has emerged as the second strongest party, surpassing all three members of the ruling left-green-liberal coalition.

Adding:

Germany won't support Macron’s Ukraine training coalition idea -writes German Die Welt

Spain and Italy hold the same position about the French President's proposals to send EU military instructors to Ukraine.

All three countries believe that local training would draw the West further into the conflict and could increase the risk of escalation, despite Macron insisting it wasn't an escalation.

And: Belgian PM Alexander De Croo has announced his resignation.

He will resign from his position tomorrow morning. This comes after his party scoring bad results in the European election.

Adding:

European Parliament elections: preliminary results

🇫🇷 Le Pen's far-right National Rally party wins with 32% of the vote - twice as much as the ruling Renaissance party (15.4%).

🇩🇪 The Alliance 90/Green Party is gaining only 12% of the vote. The conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Unions (CDU/CSU) is in the lead, as it was five years ago, with 29.5%.

Second place is occupied by the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party with 16.5% of the vote.

In 3rd place is the Social Democratic Party of Germany, the party of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (14%).

🇧🇪 The liberal party of Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo - Open Vld - is suffering a defeat, against the backdrop of the strengthening of the far-right Flemish Interest party.

🇧🇬 The GERB-SDS coalition (the Citizens for European Development of Bulgaria and the Union of Democratic Forces) is leading in the country's early parliamentary elections, as well as in the elections to European Parliament.

🇦🇹 The Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), which criticizes sanctions against Russia, is leading the European Parliament elections in Austria with 27% of the vote.

🇫🇮 The ruling National Coalition Party (NCP) in Finland, led by Prime Minister Petteri Orpo, wins the recent elections to the European Parliament (EP).

🇪🇺 The center-right European People's Party (EPP) is likely to remain the leading faction in the European Parliament (EP).



