GOLD WILL BE WORTHLESS IN THE BEGINNING

GOLD HAS ZERO VALUE WHEN THERE IS NO FOOD. PERIOD.



When the found the ancient Mayan and Aztec cities, there was gold everywhere. Its becuz the abandoned their cities due to what? GRAND SOLAR MINIMUM...very, very simple. They had to migrate and gold is just a paperweight. You can't spend gold when there's nothing to buy. Period. When things collapse, do you think the store is gonna be open or something? Really?

Gold has value becuz we say so. It has the value we put on it. It's just like dollars cept you can't print it or turn it into digits, is what it is. Beyond that, the concept is exact same. NO DIFFERENT. And when SHTF, there won't be surplus goods to buy. If you can't wear it, eat it, medicate w it or protect yourself with it, which you can't do any of with gold, it won't have any value whatsoever.

I co spider this to be an inconvenient truth that people dont want to admit becuz buying gold gives them a sense of security. That's false security folks. Better get heads around this.

THINK IT THROUGH. THERES BETTER WAYS TO INVEST.