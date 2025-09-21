BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

As SILVER Surges Past $35, Where Will It Go Next?
Alt Invest Media
Alt Invest Media
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
147 views • 1 day ago

Download FREE guide: ► https://geni.us/AugustaFreeGuide (or call 855-466-4671)

Silver is surging, breaking past key levels, and showing strength both from market patterns and real-world demand.

Watch this video as Devlyn Steele, a Harvard-trained Director of Education at Augusta Precious Metals, explains why silver’s industrial use, supply deficits, and global trends are creating a rare opportunity for investors.

Keywords
goldus economysilverfinance newsinflationus debtgold priceprecious metalsgold and silvergold irainvestment tipsglobal inflationsilver priceprecious metals investingsilver irasilver investingshould i invest in goldglobal trendsshould i invest in silver
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy