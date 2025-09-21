As SILVER Surges Past $35, Where Will It Go Next?

Watch this video as Devlyn Steele, a Harvard-trained Director of Education at Augusta Precious Metals, explains why silver’s industrial use, supply deficits, and global trends are creating a rare opportunity for investors.

Silver is surging, breaking past key levels, and showing strength both from market patterns and real-world demand.

