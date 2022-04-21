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Physical Pain Series: Shoulder Rotator Cuff
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162 views • April 21, 2022
Many in Early Recovery from addiction must also deal with physical pain. How do the doctors, generally, treat pain? With drugs. People in recovery don't need more drugs.
This series is to help reduce that which may cause one to reach for things that isn't beneficial to recovery from substance abuse. SIMPLY-SOBER.COM
Thera Cane link: https://amzn.to/3xKGgbo
Muscle Roller link: https://amzn.to/3k10qWh
This series is to help reduce that which may cause one to reach for things that isn't beneficial to recovery from substance abuse. SIMPLY-SOBER.COM
Thera Cane link: https://amzn.to/3xKGgbo
Muscle Roller link: https://amzn.to/3k10qWh
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