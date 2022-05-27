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Students Protest, Demand Action To Protect Them From Guns At School
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45 views • May 27, 2022
Ali Velshi reports on protests across the United States in which students who are not yet old enough to vote are demanding action on gun safety to prevent more gun massacres at schools.
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