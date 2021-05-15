Wild Edible Plants: Pine Needle Tea

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Pine Trees are widely available throughout the world and make an amazing tea high in vitamin C and A. This is an extremely important wild edible to know- as a matter of fact, this is the tea that the natives used to cure the Pilgrims of scurvy! Also important is to choose the right variety of Pine Tree.
Avoid cypress, ponderosa pine.