Moments after Trump urged Israel to stop bombing Gaza, Israel launched new strikes on Gaza City and Khan Younis.

This was reported by Al Jazeera, citing Gaza's civil defense.

"According to local authorities, six people were killed as a result of the Israeli shelling in the Gaza Strip. Four people died in a house in Gaza City from one of the strikes, and another two were killed in Khan Yunis in the south of the country, medical workers and local authorities reported," writes NDTV.

Trump's post below, then Israel attacked again.

"Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza"

@realDonaldTrump · October 3, 2025, 5:14 PM

Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East.