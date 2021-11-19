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deep metagenomic sequencing, the "virome" and the "viral composition of the human genome [DrTomCowan]
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73 views • November 19, 2021
deep metagenomic sequencing, the "virome" and the "viral composition of the human genome [DrTomCowan]
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH, 2021 WEBINAR
Why deep metagenomic sequencing, the "virome" and the "viral composition of the human genome" are threats to your health- Friday, November 19th, 2021 Webinar
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZYwVKJ13MiLC/
I also did a Q&A session; topics included:
Chloroquine & Ivermectin
NAC
Should antibiotics ever be used?
Proteolytic Enzymes- are they safe?
DNA
Ultrasound effects on an unborn fetus
Why are people sick?
Anti-virals: what are they doing in the human body?
Scoliosis in children
Type 1 Diabetics: can they live without insulin?
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19TH, 2021 WEBINAR
Why deep metagenomic sequencing, the "virome" and the "viral composition of the human genome" are threats to your health- Friday, November 19th, 2021 Webinar
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZYwVKJ13MiLC/
I also did a Q&A session; topics included:
Chloroquine & Ivermectin
NAC
Should antibiotics ever be used?
Proteolytic Enzymes- are they safe?
DNA
Ultrasound effects on an unborn fetus
Why are people sick?
Anti-virals: what are they doing in the human body?
Scoliosis in children
Type 1 Diabetics: can they live without insulin?
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