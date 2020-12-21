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EXPLOSIVE REVELATIONS by Patrick Byrne who admits, "I bribed Hillary Clinton $18M; I facilitated a bribe for Hillary Clinton on January 4th 2016... "
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90 views • December 21, 2020
"I bribed Hillary Clinton $18M; I facilitated a bribe for Hillary Clinton on January 14th 2016... "..."
Interview of former founder and CEO of Overstock.com, Inc. in which he admits that: " ... on behalf of the FBI, .. they came to me around December 1st, 2015, they told me that Hillary Clinton had accepted a bribe from Turkey for $20M, … they told me that I would be working for a group in New York, FBI agents who had authorizations to set Hillary Clinton up in a sting .. "
He goes on to explain the set up, the purpose and method for this “sting”.
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More information from Patrick Byrne
Interview of former founder and CEO of Overstock.com, Inc. in which he admits that: " ... on behalf of the FBI, .. they came to me around December 1st, 2015, they told me that Hillary Clinton had accepted a bribe from Turkey for $20M, … they told me that I would be working for a group in New York, FBI agents who had authorizations to set Hillary Clinton up in a sting .. "
He goes on to explain the set up, the purpose and method for this “sting”.
------------------------
More information from Patrick Byrne
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