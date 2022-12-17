Daily Word * 12.10.2022 * You Must Have Faith

THE BASICS OF THE CHRISTIAN WALKhttps://www.bible-knowledge.com/the-basics/





THE APPEARANCE MINISTRIES (Augusto Perez)

https://theappearance.net/





You Can Find More By Glynda at...

* http://www.justpraisehim.today

* https://www.podbean.com/podcast-detail/pb-2ck3x-14fc40/Just+Praise+Him+Today/page/5





* Text-to-Speech voices created with: voicemaker.in





* Text of audio:





My children, be alert for My leading. Be alert as I am leading many of you out of where you are and into new situations. These will be situations of reduced provision, as I am teaching you to rely only on Me. If you will follow My leading, you will enter a wilderness and be fearful for a time, but you will leave it a faith giant.





As I walk with My children through the wilderness seasons in their lives, I train them to have faith. I train them until their nature is changed from unbelieving to belief. I am a great and mighty God and I am well able to provide for all of you, but this is not possible without great faith.





Your provision in what is coming will be directly proportionate to your faith in Me {to provide}, so allow this training to come. Do not resist My leading as this is your only hope to avoid the coming Mark {of the Beast} and not perish in the famine.





Matthew 21:22





And all things, whatsoever ye shall ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive.





Proverb 3:5-6





Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.





Philippians 4:19





But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.





Revelation 13:16-17





And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.





Revelation 14:9-11





And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand, The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb: And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.





Deuteronomy 8:2





And thou shalt remember all the way which the Lord thy God led thee these forty years in the wilderness, to humble thee, and to prove thee, to know what was in thine heart, whether thou wouldest keep his commandments, or no.