EPOCH TV | Doctors Are Being Silenced by State Medical Boards: Richard Jaffe

State medical boards are using their authority as a tool to silence doctors who dare to question established narratives on medicine, or stand against the pharmaceutical industry. This problem came to the forefront under COVID-19 when the medical establishment got information wrong on the virus and vaccines, and also censored legitimate treatments. Yet, doctors are now standing up. Richard Jaffe, a health care litigator, is leading the Physicians for Informed Consent’s lawsuit against the California Medical Board, arguing that its actions to silence doctors is a violation of their constitutional rights.