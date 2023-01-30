EPOCH TV | Doctors Are Being Silenced by State Medical Boards: Richard Jaffe

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EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua PhilippWATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: https://ept.ms/MedicalCensorshipYT
State medical boards are using their authority as a tool to silence doctors who dare to question established narratives on medicine, or stand against the pharmaceutical industry. This problem came to the forefront under COVID-19 when the medical establishment got information wrong on the virus and vaccines, and also censored legitimate treatments. Yet, doctors are now standing up. Richard Jaffe, a health care litigator, is leading the Physicians for Informed Consent’s lawsuit against the California Medical Board, arguing that its actions to silence doctors is a violation of their constitutional rights.