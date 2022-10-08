Attorney Aaron Siri Takes a Deep Dive into the CDC’s DAMNING V-Safe Data

CDC Director and genocidal mass-murderer Dr. Rochelle Walensky may want to flee to Antarctica while she still can! She hid this massive COVID vaccine injury data from the American people for almost two years, while at the same time publicly lying that the shots are "Safe and Effective".





Access the CDC V-Safe Data for yourself: https://www.icandecide.org/v-safe-data/





(Oct 7, 2022) Full show "The Highwire with Del Bigtree": https://www.bitchute.com/video/wMUP8KmPZ39r/





The Highwire: https://thehighwire.com/