Attorney Aaron Siri Takes a Deep Dive into the CDC’s DAMNING V-Safe Data

CDC Director and genocidal mass-murderer Dr. Rochelle Walensky may want to flee to Antarctica while she still can! She hid this massive COVID vaccine injury data from the American people for almost two years, while at the same time publicly lying that the shots are "Safe and Effective".
Access the CDC V-Safe Data for yourself: https://www.icandecide.org/v-safe-data/
(Oct 7, 2022) Full show "The Highwire with Del Bigtree": https://www.bitchute.com/video/wMUP8KmPZ39r/
The Highwire: https://thehighwire.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.