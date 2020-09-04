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A BRAVE NEW NORMAL?
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63 views • September 04, 2020
A BRAVE NEW NORMAL?
In Alduos Huxley’s dystopian novel, A Brave New World, the people are given a drug to help them accept the conditions of the tyrannical rule they are forced to live under. Well just recently a college professor and ethicist suggested what the world needs now, during pandemic pushback, is a “morality pill” to get them back in line.
#BeBrave #BraveNewWorld #DystopianFuture #HomeOfTheBrave ?
In Alduos Huxley’s dystopian novel, A Brave New World, the people are given a drug to help them accept the conditions of the tyrannical rule they are forced to live under. Well just recently a college professor and ethicist suggested what the world needs now, during pandemic pushback, is a “morality pill” to get them back in line.
#BeBrave #BraveNewWorld #DystopianFuture #HomeOfTheBrave ?
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