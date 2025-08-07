Magic Money, Alien Bases, and the Fall of the Empire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Matt and John as we explore revelations about JFK, Epstein, and the collapsing financial system rigged by “magic money” computers. We continue to expose the forced injections, bioweapons, and prion-induced brain damage coming for millions. Secret alien bases under mountains and oceans? Confirmed. The government knew—and lied—about everything from extraterrestrials to blackmail rings. It’s the end of an age, and the truth is finally breaking through.
Help us make cool shit:
https://linktr.ee/babylonburning
Matt's sci-fi thriller and free PDF of Unseen Dimensions + more:
Say hey on Telegram: