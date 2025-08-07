BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Magic Money, Alien Bases, and the Fall of the Empire
Babylon Burning
Babylon Burning
60 views • 2 days ago

Join Matt and John as we explore revelations about JFK, Epstein, and the collapsing financial system rigged by “magic money” computers. We continue to expose the forced injections, bioweapons, and prion-induced brain damage coming for millions. Secret alien bases under mountains and oceans? Confirmed. The government knew—and lied—about everything from extraterrestrials to blackmail rings. It’s the end of an age, and the truth is finally breaking through.

Help us make cool shit:

https://linktr.ee/babylonburning

Matt's sci-fi thriller and free PDF of Unseen Dimensions + more:

https://linktr.ee/E.Gregor

Say hey on Telegram:

https://t.me/Babylon1984


