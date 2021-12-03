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Worlds first living robots Xenobots can now reproduce
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36 views • December 03, 2021
Worlds first living robots Xenobots can now reproduce
Team builds first living robots that can reproduce
AI-de
signed Xenobots reveal entirely new form of biological self-replication—promising for regenerative medicine
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211129155020.htm
Scientists Unveiled the World’s First Living Robots Last Year. Now, They Can Reproduce
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/scientists-unveiled-the-worlds-first-living-robots-last-year-now-they-can-now-reproduce-180979150/
Cell-based living robots can reproduce themselves
https://www.engadget.com/living-robots-self-reproduce-174540921.html
Team builds first living robots that can reproduce
AI-de
signed Xenobots reveal entirely new form of biological self-replication—promising for regenerative medicine
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/11/211129155020.htm
Scientists Unveiled the World’s First Living Robots Last Year. Now, They Can Reproduce
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/scientists-unveiled-the-worlds-first-living-robots-last-year-now-they-can-now-reproduce-180979150/
Cell-based living robots can reproduce themselves
https://www.engadget.com/living-robots-self-reproduce-174540921.html
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