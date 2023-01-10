Nigel Cheese's Quantum Battery - Dissecting 1400+QB and test filling new cells

This is a much-delayed upload of an update to the latest type of QBs I built, dissecting one of the cells to show what it looks like after 2 months/1400+ hours of constant running. I have another slightly different version of that same QB, and show filling some of this kind of cell "live on camera" with the multi-meter measuring. I actually filmed this back in November of 2022 but with several things took up my time and attention until now.

Right after filming this I discovered that the white corrosion on the zinc foil is zinc oxide from reacting to the water, which ended up creating small holes in the foil that allowed the water to evaporate. A suitable replacement to the zinc that doesn't corrode nearly as fast from distilled water, or a substance that allows the same ion transfer as the water but doesn't corrode the zinc could be in order as well. =]