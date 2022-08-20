The Boston Tea Party & Robin Hood ~ No Taxation Without Representation ~

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In this discussion we will talk about the news that is on most major news channels, both conservative and liberal and alternative; and that is the news of 87,000 new I.R.S. employees for the solicitation of your taxes / tribute to the tyrannical leadership. We will talk about the Boston tea party and robin hood and how these stories have relevance to the situation we are in now.
References:
- Bring back freedom with Gerald Celente and judge Andrew Napolitano
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=20NlOzVY4Yk
- The Boston Tea Party
- Robin Hood: Prince of thieves or Prince of no taxation