Published 14 hours ago

In 1992, American radio broadcaster Paul Harvey gave a prophetic speech warning about the dire consequences of the climate scam:

"We could spend a trillion dollars over the next decade destroying what's left of the American economy, in an utterly unnecessary attempt to repeal the Industrial Revolution."

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

