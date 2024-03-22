In 1992, American radio broadcaster Paul Harvey gave a prophetic speech warning about the dire consequences of the climate scam:
"We could spend a trillion dollars over the next decade destroying what's left of the American economy, in an utterly unnecessary attempt to repeal the Industrial Revolution."
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
