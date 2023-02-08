Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
And We Know 2.8.2023 ALL stated for a REASON. Get the WORD OUT, Liar-in-Chief, Turkey, DEWS, DeSANTIS. PRAY!
28 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published a day ago |
Donate

LT of And We Know


Feb 8, 2023


Can we get it all in today? Small tidbits from the BIDEN freak show, DeSantis is starting to be exposed, House is hitting hard, Turkey and HAARP, WHO takeover of countries… it’s all coming to a Precipice…lets’ go


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v28sen4-2.8.23-all-stated-for-a-reason.-get-the-word-out-liar-in-chief-turkey-dews-.html


Keywords
trumpcurrent eventsnewsliesstate of the unionpresidenthousechristianhaarpbidenwhotakeoverbattleturkeydewssotudesantisltand we knowexposing evil

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket