And We Know 2.8.2023 ALL stated for a REASON. Get the WORD OUT, Liar-in-Chief, Turkey, DEWS, DeSANTIS. PRAY!

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LT of And We Know
Feb 8, 2023
Can we get it all in today? Small tidbits from the BIDEN freak show, DeSantis is starting to be exposed, House is hitting hard, Turkey and HAARP, WHO takeover of countries… it’s all coming to a Precipice…lets’ go
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