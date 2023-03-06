'Huge Problem': Multiple Photos Link California Congresswoman Judy Chu to Chinese Intelligence

'Huge Problem': Multiple Photos Link California Congresswoman Judy Chu to Chinese IntelligenceYing Ma: "Nobody should be able to cry racism in order to circumvent legitimate scrutiny — like very troubling ties to Communist China."
Read my articles and support my work with a Substack subscription: http://vigilantfox.substack.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.