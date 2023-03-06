'Huge Problem': Multiple Photos Link California Congresswoman Judy Chu to Chinese Intelligence

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'Huge Problem': Multiple Photos Link California Congresswoman Judy Chu to Chinese IntelligenceYing Ma: "Nobody should be able to cry racism in order to circumvent legitimate scrutiny — like very troubling ties to Communist China."
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