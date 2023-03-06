Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
'Huge Problem': Multiple Photos Link California Congresswoman Judy Chu to Chinese Intelligence
47 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 12 hours ago |
Shop now

'Huge Problem': Multiple Photos Link California Congresswoman Judy Chu to Chinese IntelligenceYing Ma: "Nobody should be able to cry racism in order to circumvent legitimate scrutiny — like very troubling ties to Communist China."

Read my articles and support my work with a Substack subscription: http://vigilantfox.substack.com


Keywords
tucker carlsonccpcalifornia congresswomanjudy chu

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket