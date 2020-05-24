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Jacobson v. Massachusetts, 1905 Supreme Court Said Yes to Vaccines
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39 views • May 24, 2020
If there is one topic that even comes close to the amount of coverage the virus gets, it is vaccines, and the big question is will they be mandatory?
Recently Jason Goodman of Crowd Source The Truth interviewed Alan Dershowitz and Dershowitz made some very bold, controversial statements.
Dershowitz, a high profile lawyer who has formerly represented president President Trump, OJ Simpson and even Jeffery Epstein among other high profile clients, stated you have no constitutional protection against being forcibly vaccinated for an infectious disease.
Jacobson v. Massachusetts
https://scholar.google.com/scholar_case?case=16169198038706839183&q=jacobson+v+massachusetts&hl=en&as_sdt=20006
Recently Jason Goodman of Crowd Source The Truth interviewed Alan Dershowitz and Dershowitz made some very bold, controversial statements.
Dershowitz, a high profile lawyer who has formerly represented president President Trump, OJ Simpson and even Jeffery Epstein among other high profile clients, stated you have no constitutional protection against being forcibly vaccinated for an infectious disease.
Jacobson v. Massachusetts
https://scholar.google.com/scholar_case?case=16169198038706839183&q=jacobson+v+massachusetts&hl=en&as_sdt=20006
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