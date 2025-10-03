2025-10-3 atonement - the ransom that atones

leviticus 23







lev 16





God's covenant is for God's people. If you want to become His people, Israel, then divorce the world, and your life, and leave it behind, and come out to the Father through His son. After HE leads you out, and saves you from whatever mess in your in, then, eventually, HE will write this covenant into your heart, and you will learn all about why these things are not "feasts", why they matter, what they mean, and why you keep them from year to year, and what that means to the Father. There is a lot to learn, and learning with the Father is not reading a book, it is living it out, and working it out by faith...doing it. The Father meets you somewhere there in the middle, and then HE gifts you spiritual understanding about the whole/or partially about the thing...as you go.../progress in faith and obedience. That how it actually works, which is why the lieing hireling pastors...the un-covenanted christian pastors know nothing about His covenant, His laws, all the things, or the why's, nor have much of a testimony....they never came out, never entered in, and have failed the mark. But, will you? hopefully not... Make Yahuah your prize! and come out to Him at all costs! and you will learn what the ransom that atones truly is! it won't be just some ritual in a book, but you will become the book! a living epistle known and read of all men! if...