Fauci Pleads The Fifth, Trump Vaccine Autism Request, Margaret Hampton, Melinna Giannini, ABC Codes, Religious Vaccine Exemptions - The RSB Show 7-29-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Fauci Pleads The Fifth, Trump Vaccine Autism Link Request, Margaret Hampton, Melinna Giannini, ABC Codes, Religious Vaccine Exemptions, J&J $5.5 Billion Settlement, Glyphosate DNA Damage, Lacticum Acidum, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/trump-vaccine-autism-link-request-margaret-hampton-melinna-giannini-political-opposition-religious-vaccine-exemptions-j-j-5-5-billion-talc-settlement-glyphosate-dna-damage-lacticum-acidum-an/