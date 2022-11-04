Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Tucker Carlson Originals:-Battle for the Border
40 views
channel image
Swanduck
Published 20 days ago |

Joe Biden has relinquished control of our southern border to drug smugglers, human traffickers, and lawless bandits. Our team joined an elite unit of Texas State Troopers fighting against the cartels — with no help from Washington — to restore order.

Keywords
human traffickerssouthern bordercartelsusa borderdrug smugglerslawless banditstexas state troopersdemocrat lawless

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket