AG Ken Paxton Opens Investigation Into Soros-Funded Media Matters
AG Ken Paxton Opens Investigation Into Soros-Funded Media Matters | One America News Network


Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is spearheading efforts in opening a bombshell investigation into the George Soros-funded nonprofit watchdog group Media Matters. One America’s Chief White House Correspondent Monica Paige breaks down the investigation with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton himself.

media mattersken paxtontexas agopens investigationsoros funded

