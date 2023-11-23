AG Ken Paxton Opens Investigation Into Soros-Funded Media Matters | One America News Network
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is spearheading efforts in opening a bombshell investigation into the George Soros-funded nonprofit watchdog group Media Matters. One America’s Chief White House Correspondent Monica Paige breaks down the investigation with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton himself.
