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INFECTIOUS DISEASE AND VACCINATION WITH PROF. RAYMOND OBOMSAWIN BEFORE MYSTERIOUS DEATH DEC 28, 2021
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79 views • January 11, 2022
I am amazed to have found this video recommended by one of our AD followers. Just mind blowing.....Raymond Obomsawin THANK YOU (video circa 2009).
A few presentation documents Raymond released just days before Professor Obomsawin's mysterious and untimely death.
Link: https://bit.ly/3r2RDWV
Full video credit: Amazing Discoveries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtN0PMJOOjM&;t
A few presentation documents Raymond released just days before Professor Obomsawin's mysterious and untimely death.
Link: https://bit.ly/3r2RDWV
Full video credit: Amazing Discoveries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtN0PMJOOjM&;t
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