NWO: Hollywood sold its soul to the devil (8)

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Credits to Out of Shadows
A 2020 documentary from Out of Shadows on celebrities and Hollywood actors and stuntmen who sold their souls to the devil for a short-lived period of fame and fortune.
As Christ says in Matthew 16:26: For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?
Simply give your life to Christ in anticipation of Christ’s return in the clouds of heaven in 1 Thessalonians 5:16-17.
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