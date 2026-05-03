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NWO: Hollywood sold its soul to the devil (8)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to Out of Shadows


A 2020 documentary from Out of Shadows on celebrities and Hollywood actors and stuntmen who sold their souls to the devil for a short-lived period of fame and fortune.


As Christ says in Matthew 16:26: For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? or what shall a man give in exchange for his soul?


Simply give your life to Christ in anticipation of Christ’s return in the clouds of heaven in 1 Thessalonians 5:16-17.


Facebook: www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/

Website: www.ssremnant.org

Email: [email protected]

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fathergodholy spiritjesus christhollywoodword of godyeshuadevilson of godyahabbacelebritieselohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and true
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