⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1400, January 30, 2023

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (30 January 2023) The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces hit manpower and hardware of the 14th and 92nd mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near the settlements of Tymkovka and Krugliakovka (Kharkov region). More than 35 Ukrainian personnel, an armoured fighting vehicle, and two motor vehicles were neutralised.

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, artillery fire of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on the 95th Airborne Assault Brigade's units close to Novoyegorovka (Lugansk People's Republic). The AFU have suffered up to 40 Ukrainian personnel as well as four armoured combat vehicles, and three motor vehicles eliminated during the day.

💥 In Donetsk direction, more than 70 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, two pickup trucks, two Grad MLRS vehicles, a D-30 howitzer, and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station have been neutralised in a day during an active offensive by the 'Yug' Group of Forces.

💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the 'Vostok' Group of Forces, being on successful offensive, have taken better positions and inflicted fire on units of the 1st Tank Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as the 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade near Uspenovka (Zaporozhye region). Total losses of the AFU in these directions during the day amounted to 25 Ukrainian servicemen, two armoured combat vehicles, a D-20 howitzer, two D-30 howitzers, as well as a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit.

💥 In Kherson direction, one Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit and an artillery ammunition depot were destroyed during the day as part of a counter-battery operation. ◻️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 73 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 138 areas. ◻️ Russian air defence facilities have shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Novodarovka (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Moreover, during the day, two unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down close to Kolomiychikha and Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic) and four shells of the HIMARS and Uragan MLRS in the areas of Kostantinovka, Nikolskoye, and Blagoveschenka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Trudolyubimovka (Zaporozhye region). In addition, two US-made HARM anti-radiation missiles were intercepted near Proletarka and Vinogradovo (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 381 airplanes and 205 helicopters, 2,982 unmanned aerial vehicles, 402 anti-aircraft missile systems, 7,679 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 997 combat vehicles equipped with multiple launch rocket systems, 3,962 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,226 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.

