✝️ Israeli war against Christianity in Lebanon: War correspondent on IDF's deliberate destruction of St. Peter’s tomb - Steve Sweeney to Tucker Carlson, clip 2

✝️ Israeli war against Christianity in Lebanon: War correspondent on IDF's deliberate destruction of St. Peter’s tomb

Lebanon is a country with “rich culture, tradition and history,” and all three are under threat thanks to Israel’s war, says Steve Sweeney – the journalist almost killed in an Israeli bombing attack last month.

💬 “This is the area of Jesus. Qana is where Jesus performed his first miracle, turning water into wine. There’s the tomb of Shamoun Al Safa, this is Peter Simon, St. Peter…Of course this has been destroyed by Israel, they bombed it,” Sweeney told a visibly shocked Carlson, referring to the IDF’s destruction of the 2,000-year-old shrine using explosives in late 2024.