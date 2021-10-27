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You Were Warned! Hang On To Your Wallets! Pelosi & Sinema Just Opened Pandora’s Taxation Box!
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40 views • October 27, 2021
You Were Warned! Hang On To Your Wallets! Pelosi & Sinema Just Opened Pandora’s Taxation Box!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Mc1IYFtgNzn/
PLEASE HELP US KEEP SPREADING THE WORD! Restricted Republic is one of the ONLY remaining ‘Truth News’ Networks! With your help we can continue to GROW and INFORM! We can be found on Roku, Apple, Android or Amazon apps!!
Join https://www.restrictedrepublic.com now and get your first 14 days FREE! Right now use DISCOUNT CODE “TRUMP” at Monthly check out for $5 a month for your 1st year!!
On today’s broadcast:
We warned you weeks ago it was coming; and now it’s here. Hold on to your wallets, Pandora’s Taxation Box has been opened. Pelosi and Sinema have their eyes on the prize and plan to assure you can NEVER again accumulate wealth. And, BTW, THIS DOES NOT AND WILL NOT ONLY EFFECT BILLIONAIRES. If you ever paid a toll or an income tax; you should understand why this story is so critical to your future financial status!
God Speed and God Bless!
Justus Knight
Join Us At The Following:
Restricted Republic: https://restrictedrepublic.com
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TYAnzaZIl1yX/
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Parler: https://parler.com/profile/RestrictedRepublic/posts
Referenced Sources:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Mc1IYFtgNzn/
PLEASE HELP US KEEP SPREADING THE WORD! Restricted Republic is one of the ONLY remaining ‘Truth News’ Networks! With your help we can continue to GROW and INFORM! We can be found on Roku, Apple, Android or Amazon apps!!
Join https://www.restrictedrepublic.com now and get your first 14 days FREE! Right now use DISCOUNT CODE “TRUMP” at Monthly check out for $5 a month for your 1st year!!
On today’s broadcast:
We warned you weeks ago it was coming; and now it’s here. Hold on to your wallets, Pandora’s Taxation Box has been opened. Pelosi and Sinema have their eyes on the prize and plan to assure you can NEVER again accumulate wealth. And, BTW, THIS DOES NOT AND WILL NOT ONLY EFFECT BILLIONAIRES. If you ever paid a toll or an income tax; you should understand why this story is so critical to your future financial status!
God Speed and God Bless!
Justus Knight
Join Us At The Following:
Restricted Republic: https://restrictedrepublic.com
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TYAnzaZIl1yX/
Telegram: https://t.me/restrictedrepublic
CloutHub: https://clthb.co/MsCx5WtEYNG9DeVJA
Gab: https://gab.com/restrictedrepublic
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/RestrictedRepublic
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/restrictedrepublic
Codias: https://www.codias.com/profile/restrictedrepublic
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/RestrictedRepublic/posts
Referenced Sources:
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