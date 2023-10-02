Lone Wolf Dawn 365: Filling the Gaps in Your P365 Experience?

We're diving deep into the world of firearm upgrades with a detailed review of the Lone Wolf Dawn 365 slide and barrel. If you're a proud owner of a Sig Sauer P365 or considering one, you won't want to miss this.





Episode Highlights:





🔍 Exploring the Dawn 365: We'll dissect this innovative upgrade and discuss how it enhances your P365 experience.





💥 Performance Comparison: Discover the key features that set the Dawn 365 apart from the stock P365 slide and barrel.





🎯 Range Testing: Join us at the range as we put the Lone Wolf Dawn 365 through its paces, evaluating accuracy and reliability.





⚙️ Sig Sauer P365 Enhancement: Find out how the Dawn 365 fills the gaps where Sig may have missed.





If you're a firearm enthusiast looking to take your Sig Sauer P365 to the next level, this review is a must-watch to help you make an informed decision.





Don't forget to subscribe, hit that notification bell, and give us a thumbs up if you find this review helpful. Share your thoughts in the comments below, and let's dive into the world of firearm upgrades together!





To learn how to disassemble and reassemble a P365 slide check out this video https://youtu.be/wCq8DCBiZf4





#LoneWolfDawn365 #P365Upgrade #FirearmReview #Gunsmithing #FirearmEnthusiast #SigSauer #P365Enhancement #GunUpgrades #FirearmPerformance #LoneWolfArms #SubscribeNow #p365 #lonewolfdawn





To see more of my content here you YouTube click this link https://tinyurl.com/RogueBanshee





Join this channel to get access to perks:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCX4dhK-y9O2n8bYFAQAg4Zw/join





#teambanch @TheRogueBanshee @LONEWOLFARMS





*** You can support our work by ***

♦ Shop our Amazon Store: https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee

♦ Check out our MERCH Store: https://bit.ly/2SpVCj3

♦ Become a Member of #TeamBansh here: https://bit.ly/3cQQYzo

♦ TRB AFFILIATES AND DISCOUNT CODES: https://linktr.ee/theroguebanshee





Video Index:

0:00 Intro

0:13 About the Dawn 365

0:34 Dawn 365 Barrel

0:50 Dawn 365 Slide

1:32 Does the Dawn 365 Take Sig Parts?

1:51 What could be better on the Dawn 365?

3:37 Final thoughts on the Dawn 365

-------

Social Media

Website

https://www.trb.fyi





Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/theroguebanshee





Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/TheRogueBanshee

-------





-------

Gear that I run





Computer

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=28W3UO8YXBKY3





Studio

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=2LISYK2A6DTTC





Camera and Mic

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=24PJH5W612YLL





My 3d Printer setup

https://www.amazon.com/shop/theroguebanshee?listId=1UL6S39TFWX53

-------





-------

Credits

The Rogue Banshee Original Content

Credit: Jason Schaller

[email protected]

-------





The products (videos, articles, pictures. etc.) available through The Rogue Banshee (including gear, tools, products, etc. that are featured, seen or used) are for informational and entertainment purposes only. All activities are completed in accordance with all local, state and federal regulations, as well as in a safe manner in approved locations with professional supervision.





Affiliate Disclaimer: In accordance with the rules and regulations set by the FTC, The Rogue Banshee is an affiliate marketer for several companies.