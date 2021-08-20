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DR SEAN BROOKS TO SCHOOL BOARD: “NO ONE SHOULD TAKE THESE JABs EVER.”
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231 views • August 20, 2021
It is basically a message from Dr. Sean Brooks PHD who looks like he is talking in front of a school board, given just 3 minutes to speak, and he uses his 3 minutes very well, stating the case why NOBODY should allow these vaccines into their body. He mentions that even one of the inventers of the MRNA vaccine, Dr Robert Malone, said “NO-ONE should take these jabs ever.”
Anyway, he says it way better that I could, have a listen…
Dr Robert Malone, mRNA vaccine creator said no one must take it
The vaccinated to die in 6 months to 3-5yrs:
1. Immunity decreased by 35%
2. Antibody dependent enhancement causes organ failure
3. Blood clotting
Anyway, he says it way better that I could, have a listen…
Dr Robert Malone, mRNA vaccine creator said no one must take it
The vaccinated to die in 6 months to 3-5yrs:
1. Immunity decreased by 35%
2. Antibody dependent enhancement causes organ failure
3. Blood clotting
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