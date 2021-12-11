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ASTOUNDING! New Poll Shows Biden Should Just Hang It Up
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100 views • December 11, 2021
Mike LAChance from American Lookout reports, Joe Biden has a serious problem. Almost no one wants him to ever run for president again. A new poll found that only 22 percent of Americans want to see him run in 2024. That’s an absolutely stunning and embarrassing drop in less than a year.
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