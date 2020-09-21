Contagion Myth & Unconventional Ways To Treat Viruses

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Patrick Bet-David sits down with MD Thomas Cowan to talk about the myth of contagion and how to treat viruses and sickness. Get a copy of his book: https://amzn.to/2FJf43T
Recommended video:
Heated Vaccine Debate - Kennedy Jr. vs Dershowitz - https://youtu.be/IfnJi7yLKgE
About the guest: Thomas Cowan, MD, has studied and written about many subjects in medicine including nutrition, homeopathy, anthroposophical medicine, and herbal medicine. He is author of Human Heart, Cosmic Heart, the principal author of The Fourfold Path to Healing and co-author (with Sally Fallon) of The Nourishing Traditions Book of Baby and Child Care.
Dr. Cowan has served as vice president of the Physicians’ Association for Anthroposophic Medicine and is a founding board member of the Weston A. Price Foundation. He also writes the “Ask the Doctor” column in Wise Traditions in Food, Farming, and the Healing Arts (the Weston A. Price Foundation’s quarterly magazine) and has lectured throughout the United States and Canada.
About Patrick Bet-David: CEO, author and Founder of Valuetainment Media. Patrick has interviewed athletes, notorious individuals, politicians, authors and entrepreneurs from all walks of life.
Subscribe to Valuetainment for weekly videos http://bit.ly/2aPEwD4
Follow Patrick on social media:
PBD Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patrickbetdavid/
PBD Twitter: https://twitter.com/patrickbetdavid
PBD Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/checkpoint/challengesV2/AQEmLGwf4af17AAAAXSxk2QLqX_QDw9GS3LIf-eSJwoV9ninnfoFA6LkpqjsaPxUaIIFwbStqKCpOsIXRveyYLR240AGBbPc2g
To reach the Valuetainment team you can email: [email protected]