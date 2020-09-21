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Contagion Myth & Unconventional Ways To Treat Viruses
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119 views • September 21, 2020
Valuetainment
Patrick Bet-David sits down with MD Thomas Cowan to talk about the myth of contagion and how to treat viruses and sickness. Get a copy of his book: https://amzn.to/2FJf43T

Recommended video:
Heated Vaccine Debate - Kennedy Jr. vs Dershowitz - https://youtu.be/IfnJi7yLKgE

About the guest: Thomas Cowan, MD, has studied and written about many subjects in medicine including nutrition, homeopathy, anthroposophical medicine, and herbal medicine. He is author of Human Heart, Cosmic Heart, the principal author of The Fourfold Path to Healing and co-author (with Sally Fallon) of The Nourishing Traditions Book of Baby and Child Care.

Dr. Cowan has served as vice president of the Physicians’ Association for Anthroposophic Medicine and is a founding board member of the Weston A. Price Foundation. He also writes the “Ask the Doctor” column in Wise Traditions in Food, Farming, and the Healing Arts (the Weston A. Price Foundation’s quarterly magazine) and has lectured throughout the United States and Canada.

About Patrick Bet-David: CEO, author and Founder of Valuetainment Media. Patrick has interviewed athletes, notorious individuals, politicians, authors and entrepreneurs from all walks of life.

Subscribe to Valuetainment for weekly videos http://bit.ly/2aPEwD4

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To reach the Valuetainment team you can email: [email protected]
Keywords
emfglyphosatepoisoninjuryvaccine5gemotionalmedicinebiologyheartstarvationbacteriaexosomespasteurcovid-19valuetainmentcontagion mythtreat virusesmd thomas cowanbiogeometryscalar wave
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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