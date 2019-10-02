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Flat Earthers don't Look at the Sky -- Flat Earth Facts
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490 views • October 02, 2019
It is difficult for scientifically minded people to discuss with flat earth people. The scientist will ask the flat earthier, “How does it work, what’s your model?” The flat earther replies “I don’t know how it works and we don’t have a model. But we know the earth is flat.”
So there is currently no scientific predictive model, based on the presumption of a flat earth, that can predict and explain the things we see happening in the sky above us.
The contradictions and problems for the flat earthers are greatly magnified in the Southern Hemisphere. In many ways the sky in the Northern Hemisphere would be similar on a flat or globe earth. However, the Southern sky should be completely different on a flat earth to what would expect to see from a globe.
For much more information please visit:
https://flatearthfacts.com
Music: https://www.bensound.com
So there is currently no scientific predictive model, based on the presumption of a flat earth, that can predict and explain the things we see happening in the sky above us.
The contradictions and problems for the flat earthers are greatly magnified in the Southern Hemisphere. In many ways the sky in the Northern Hemisphere would be similar on a flat or globe earth. However, the Southern sky should be completely different on a flat earth to what would expect to see from a globe.
For much more information please visit:
https://flatearthfacts.com
Music: https://www.bensound.com
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