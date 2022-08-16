Los Angeles City Council Demands Hotels House Street Junkies

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In another example of governmental overreach, the Los Angeles city Council voted 11 to one to put a measure on the ballot which would force currently owned hotels, to House Street junkies, which of course would put them out of business very quickly, even gaining the immediate rental money for the room, because the rooms with very quickly be destroyed.
It's more progressive, communistic policies in action on full display.
#communism #california #losangeles
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