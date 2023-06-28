Christian Nationalism On The Rise: America Will Be A Christian Nation Or A Pagan Nation

Stew Peters Show





June 27, 2023





Globalism seeks to destroy different cultures and create a giant anti-biblical super state.

Author of the book “The Case for Christian Nationalism”, Stephen Wolfe is here to talk about what a Christian society should look like.

America has a history of Christianity and faith.

The last several decades academics and the corrupt media have tried to erase this historical fact.

The term “white Christian nationalist” was created to attack white evangelicals who are consistent GOP voters.

There is a war on Christianity and it is spreading.

The Left hates Christianity because it makes claims about morality that are robust.

Christianity promotes the idea there is a “good” that humanity should conform to.

This goes against what the Left believes is “good”.

So called “evangelical leaders” who are against the idea of Christian Nationalism are doing more harm than good and are keeping Christianity from reasserting itself.

Opponents of Christian Nationalism claim it’s a movement to set up a theocracy.

This is a scare tactic not unlike false accusations of racism.

