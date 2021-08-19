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Holding Law Enforcement and the Court System to a Higher Standard: Presented by Joseph Applegarth
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0 view • August 19, 2021
This video exposes the criminality of modern law enforcement and its illicit spouse the court system by former members of its own coterie. Speed traps, unjust fines, police and, prosecutorial abuse, create a billion-dollar industry. It is nothing more than exploitation, extortion hence human trafficking under the deceptive artifice called the Color of Law. This inhumane cult must be held accountable for its egregious crimes against humanity. We need an entirely new court system and police force that will be compassionate and non-parasitic.
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