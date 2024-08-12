BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"The Fourth Miracle Of Jesus"
Hal Graves
Hal Graves
35 views • 8 months ago

My new video looks at the fourth miracle of Jesus found in the Book of John chapter 6.  It records the feeding of 5,000 followers of Jesus with just five small barley loaves and two small fish.  Jesus uses the miracle to emphasize to his Disciples that he is the "Bread of Life."  He blesses the food and suddenly there appeared many filled baskets of food.  Jesus tells the Disciples to distribute the baskets to all the people, and to return any remaining morsels back to him.  There still remained twelve baskets of food which contained over and above what the 5,000 had eaten.

000the fourth miracle of jesusjohn chapter 6feeding of the 5two loves of bread and two small fishthe bread of lifemany filled basketsall the people received baskets of foodmany morsels of food remaineda giant crowd followed jesusthe sea of galileejesus test philipboy gives them five bread loaves and two fishjesus realized the people would become hungrytwelve baskets of food still remained
