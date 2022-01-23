© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MONKEYPOX OUTBREAK (2022 TRAILER): BILL GATES PREDICTS THE NEXT GREAT PLAGUE - AGAIN
Follow
4
Share
Report
542 views • January 23, 2022
There are so many 'events' going on right now that one cannot keep up with all the psyops being pumped out. Here is my trailer using fiction and non-fiction current events that can only leave one believing that the Cabal could be following up the Pandemic with some more monkey play.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.