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Blood Sacrifices of a Globalist Medical Tyranny
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383 views • August 16, 2021
Drs. McCullough, Palevsky and Tenpenny describe and expose the globalist medical tyranny manifestation.
Natural Immunity is robust, complete and enduring and all covid 'vaccines' are now obsolete! Dr. Peter McCullough!
The vaccine causes the deaths not the seasonal flu affecting natural immune system compromised people.
Natural Immunity is robust, complete and enduring and all covid 'vaccines' are now obsolete! Dr. Peter McCullough!
The vaccine causes the deaths not the seasonal flu affecting natural immune system compromised people.
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