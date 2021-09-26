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COVID 19 CURE - Near Miraculous Early Treatment & Preventative - Ivermectin - YOUR TICKET TO FREEDOM.
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200 views • September 26, 2021
Go to TICKETTOFREEDOM.COM for the NEXT Video --> VIDEO 2 - THE TRUTH
WHY they are hiding the CURE - EXPOSED!
*** IMPORTANT REGARDING VIDEO 2: ***
A VASTLY IMPROVED VERSION WILL BE UPLOADED IN THE NEXT 2 DAYS or so
to TICKETTOFREEDOM.COM
___________________________________________________
MILLIONS OF DEATHS and LOCKDOWNS are all NEEDLESS.
This video is giving VOICE to these Doctors:
FRONT LINE Covid 19 Critical Care Alliance
FLCCC.NET
These US DOCTORS have nearly 2,000 peer reviewed publications.
Also another alliance of US DOCTORS go to:
AMERICASFRONTLINEDOCTORS.COM
For AUSTRALIAN DOCTORS ALLIANCE go to:
https://covidmedicalnetwork.com/default.aspx
WHY they are hiding the CURE - EXPOSED!
*** IMPORTANT REGARDING VIDEO 2: ***
A VASTLY IMPROVED VERSION WILL BE UPLOADED IN THE NEXT 2 DAYS or so
to TICKETTOFREEDOM.COM
___________________________________________________
MILLIONS OF DEATHS and LOCKDOWNS are all NEEDLESS.
This video is giving VOICE to these Doctors:
FRONT LINE Covid 19 Critical Care Alliance
FLCCC.NET
These US DOCTORS have nearly 2,000 peer reviewed publications.
Also another alliance of US DOCTORS go to:
AMERICASFRONTLINEDOCTORS.COM
For AUSTRALIAN DOCTORS ALLIANCE go to:
https://covidmedicalnetwork.com/default.aspx
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