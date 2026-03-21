03/21/2026-The Bust-Out Phase Is Upon Us

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AKA the collapse of the US precipitated by zionist supremacists to herald and to secure zionism's primacy in the coming one-world-government. ZOOWG. Iran plan to destroy 55 US military bases in m. east-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZy8nzpuaAM gaslighter in chief-https://gab.com/Matt_Bracken/posts/116266953020046178 Mike Mentzer on why legs need more reps-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PmpOpwrTtv0 https://conservativeladiesofamerica.substack.com/p/theyre-building-a-national-digital Rump AI act (for your safety)-https://gab.com/NeonRevolt/posts/116263425819341728 https://westernrifleshooters.online/2026/03/armstrong-global-energy-and-other-crises/ https://jacklawsonbooks.substack.com/p/the-civil-defense-manual-timeline https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/whipsaw-effect-trump-again-signals https://thefreethoughtproject.com/deep-state/an-occupied-nation-whistleblower-says-palantir-has-taken-over-the-us-government