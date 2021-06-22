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U.S. and German companies were working together throughout World War 2 1920-30 to create Hanebau UFO
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40 views • June 22, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (June 2021).
U.S. and German companies and other nations’ companies were all working together to make the Pleiadian fallen angel Nazis’ Hanebau UFO spaceships all throughout World War 2 and 1920s and 1930s, just like the Gestapo OSS MK Ultra Montauk Project at Plum Island during World War 2 to create their NWO United Nations
The following is a list of the companies in Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” Ascended Master fallen angels’ Draco reptilian chimera alien “Predator Alien” Antarctic pyramid Nazi 4th Reich High Command and Arctic Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadian fallen angel alien military industrial complex, which constructed the Hanebau flying saucers that traveled to Mars planet to open up diplomacy with Mars nephilim aliens and reptilian chimera aliens and insectoid chimera aliens, and colonized the Mars planet and other planets. They had electrogravitic propulsions in the 1920s. Illuminati Luciferian Satanist American military industrial complex U.S. companies were working together to build parts of the spaceships for them, back in the 1920s and 1930s. After the Nazis won World War 2 in 1952, the tens of thousands of German Nazi age-regressed war criminals with new identities became the bosses in the American military industrial complex companies like Lockheed Martin and McDonnell Douglas and Boeing and Norththrup Grumman. On August 23, 1942, the German Nazi astronaut Kapitan Leutnant Werner Theisenberg led the first successful moon landing. First German Nazi military spacecraft Hanebau III landed on Mars planet in January 1946, right after the end of World War 2, while the German human homo-sapiens specie populace were starving and dying back in Germany. The Nazis were receiving help from these Hollow Earth “Arianni Aryan” nephilim aliens with elongated heads. Rex Tillerson and Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com was in Antarctica on February 3, 2018 to help the Chinese military build up and strengthen their space fleets and cities on other planets, and build up the military technologies. The nuclear war between the U.S. and China is just Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati nephilim & chimera alien leaders’ plan to bring in their NWO tyranny and a one-world religion under Satan Lucifer’s Atlantis “Brotherhood of the Snake” secret society which runs all religions and secret societies of the Genesis 3:15 “seed of the serpent” nephilim aliens.
1) Donier & Messerschmitt & Focke-Wulf & Daimler-Benz & Volkswagen: Made the superstructure outside of the Hanebau flying saucers and spacecrafts.
2) Siemens & AEG: Made the anti-gravity propulsion system.
3) Luftschiffbau Zepplin: Made the old submarine style spaceships.
4) IG Farben: Made the laser weapons systems.
5) Rochling: Made the special metal alloys.
6) American Corporations and British Corporations and Corporations from Other Nations: They were involved in making a lot of the parts of the flying saucers and spaceships for the Nazi Germans, in order to create their space fleets in the 1920s and 1930s. Illuminati corporations have no loyalty to nations or their nations’ people or nationalism, so that is why they all cooperate with each other to operate the Illuminati space fleets and cities on hundreds of different planets, as you can see in their Illuminati propaganda movies “Avatar” and “Alien”. All these various nations’ corporations built up the Nazi Fourth Reich Illuminati imperial space fleets’ star destroyer fleets in their Antarctic cities in the 1950s, as seen in their Illuminati propaganda movie “Star Wars”. They conquer various nephilim & chimera civilizations in different galaxies and enslave them.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
U.S. and German companies and other nations’ companies were all working together to make the Pleiadian fallen angel Nazis’ Hanebau UFO spaceships all throughout World War 2 and 1920s and 1930s, just like the Gestapo OSS MK Ultra Montauk Project at Plum Island during World War 2 to create their NWO United Nations
The following is a list of the companies in Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” Ascended Master fallen angels’ Draco reptilian chimera alien “Predator Alien” Antarctic pyramid Nazi 4th Reich High Command and Arctic Nazi 5th Reich Pleiadian fallen angel alien military industrial complex, which constructed the Hanebau flying saucers that traveled to Mars planet to open up diplomacy with Mars nephilim aliens and reptilian chimera aliens and insectoid chimera aliens, and colonized the Mars planet and other planets. They had electrogravitic propulsions in the 1920s. Illuminati Luciferian Satanist American military industrial complex U.S. companies were working together to build parts of the spaceships for them, back in the 1920s and 1930s. After the Nazis won World War 2 in 1952, the tens of thousands of German Nazi age-regressed war criminals with new identities became the bosses in the American military industrial complex companies like Lockheed Martin and McDonnell Douglas and Boeing and Norththrup Grumman. On August 23, 1942, the German Nazi astronaut Kapitan Leutnant Werner Theisenberg led the first successful moon landing. First German Nazi military spacecraft Hanebau III landed on Mars planet in January 1946, right after the end of World War 2, while the German human homo-sapiens specie populace were starving and dying back in Germany. The Nazis were receiving help from these Hollow Earth “Arianni Aryan” nephilim aliens with elongated heads. Rex Tillerson and Jeff Bezos of Amazon.com was in Antarctica on February 3, 2018 to help the Chinese military build up and strengthen their space fleets and cities on other planets, and build up the military technologies. The nuclear war between the U.S. and China is just Satan Lucifer and the Illuminati nephilim & chimera alien leaders’ plan to bring in their NWO tyranny and a one-world religion under Satan Lucifer’s Atlantis “Brotherhood of the Snake” secret society which runs all religions and secret societies of the Genesis 3:15 “seed of the serpent” nephilim aliens.
1) Donier & Messerschmitt & Focke-Wulf & Daimler-Benz & Volkswagen: Made the superstructure outside of the Hanebau flying saucers and spacecrafts.
2) Siemens & AEG: Made the anti-gravity propulsion system.
3) Luftschiffbau Zepplin: Made the old submarine style spaceships.
4) IG Farben: Made the laser weapons systems.
5) Rochling: Made the special metal alloys.
6) American Corporations and British Corporations and Corporations from Other Nations: They were involved in making a lot of the parts of the flying saucers and spaceships for the Nazi Germans, in order to create their space fleets in the 1920s and 1930s. Illuminati corporations have no loyalty to nations or their nations’ people or nationalism, so that is why they all cooperate with each other to operate the Illuminati space fleets and cities on hundreds of different planets, as you can see in their Illuminati propaganda movies “Avatar” and “Alien”. All these various nations’ corporations built up the Nazi Fourth Reich Illuminati imperial space fleets’ star destroyer fleets in their Antarctic cities in the 1950s, as seen in their Illuminati propaganda movie “Star Wars”. They conquer various nephilim & chimera civilizations in different galaxies and enslave them.
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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