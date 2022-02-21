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Canada Has Fallen
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13 views • February 21, 2022
Couple involved in the Canadian protests has some bombshell information on foreign troops occupying Canada, the fake arrests, their fraudulent elections and what can be done to fight back. You also want to view this short clip of a UN plane that brought in the troops. https://twitter.com/i/status/1495285044386021377
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Badass Uncle Sam
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Badass Uncle Sam
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