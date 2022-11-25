Here’s Why Size Matters in Seed Saving

What exactly do you need to have viable seeds?🌱
In this video, Paul and Edwin Dysinger, the father and son co-founders of Seedtime, a company that provides education on gardening, talk about the best way you can produce viable seeds for your garden:
The percentage of your crop you should devote to seed production should be determined by the species and the crop type. 👈
Moreover, in order to maintain seed viability, seeds should be planted in a CONSISTENT and predictable manner. 💯
