Here’s Why Size Matters in Seed Saving
Finding Genius Podcast
Published Friday |

What exactly do you need to have viable seeds?🌱
In this video, Paul and Edwin Dysinger, the father and son co-founders of Seedtime, a company that provides education on gardening, talk about the best way you can produce viable seeds for your garden:

The percentage of your crop you should devote to seed production should be determined by the species and the crop type. 👈

Moreover, in order to maintain seed viability, seeds should be planted in a CONSISTENT and predictable manner. 💯

