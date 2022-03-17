© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
War with Russia was planned since 2015.
Follow
0
Share
Report
30 views • March 17, 2022
A corrupt government is being used not to defend the Ukrainian people and it's sovereignty, but to bring down China and Russia because they are opposed to giving up sovereignty to this Green Deal and The Great Reset.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.